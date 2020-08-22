Share:

It has been decided to employ the services of Pakistan Army to ensure law and order in Punjab during Muharram.

The Punjab government also decided to take action against elements spreading sectarianism through social media.

A special meeting of the Apex Committee was held today under the chairmanship of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. The meeting reviewed security arrangements made for the month of Muharram.

The meeting was attended by Corps Commander Lahore Lieutenant General Majid Ehsan, GOC 10-Division Major General Muhammad Aniq-ur-Rehman, DG Rangers Major General Muhammad Amir Majid, Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Dr Yasmin Rashid and Chief Secretary Punjab.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said in the meeting that implementation of code of conduct should be ensured during Muharram and coronavirus SOPs should be implemented in processions and rallies.

He said that corona will soon be brought under complete control but until then, precautionary measures are essential. He directed to ensure that any encroachments or hindrances in the procession routes are cleared beforehand.