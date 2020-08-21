Share:

The people of Tharparkar are not getting quality water for drinking due to the closure of the Reverse Osmosis (RO) plant. Amid that, the RO plant is considered one of the biggest in Asia. Owing to not getting funds from the provincial government and non-payment of workers for several months, the work of the RO plant is suspended. The Sindh Government desperately needs to secure funds and give salaries to workers to continue the maintenance of various RO plants, so that the people of Thar can avail the facility of drinking pure water which is essential for good health.

ENGINEER WAQAR BADAR

KANDHRO,

Larkana.