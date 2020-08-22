Share:

LAHORE - Security of Imambargahs, masajid and other religious sensitive places remained tightened on the first day of Muharram-ul-Haram on Friday in the provincial capital. SSP Operations Lahore Faisal Shehzad issued directions to all divisional SPs, DSPs and SHOs to ensure foolproof security arrangements. Police officers along with members of the Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit, remained alert at all sensitive mosques and imambargahs. Police checked all vehicles and suspicious persons at the entry and exit points of the city. Search operations were conducted around sensitive areas of the city. Heavy contingent of Dolphin Squad, PRU, Elite force, security agencies and Lahore Police participated in the search operations. The Lahore Police conducted biometric identification of all suspected persons with the latest android devices. The ongoing search operations were to create a sense of security among citizens and maintain law and order situation in the provincial capital.