ISLAMABAD - The Senate on Friday paid glowing tributes to veteran politician Senator Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo for his commitment to the democracy and progressive politics amid call of revival of intra institutional dialogue.

The house passed a unanimous resolution appreciating services of the National Party (NP) leader for the revival of democracy, supremacy of Parliament, for constitution and rule of law in the country and for people of Baochistan. It said that he always raised voice for the people’s rights but “categorically opposed armed resistance and militancy” in Balocistan and had always chosen “peaceful, democratic, and parliamentary ways instead.”

“His death is not only the loss of his family and his party but it is a national loss,” reads the resolution.

Former Chairman Senate and PPP stalwart Mian Raza Rabbani while speaking in the house said that the state should think over whether dissident voices would be made silent with the death of politicians like Bizenjo.

PML-N Senator Lt General (retd) Salahuddin Tirmizi said that Bizenjo introduced democracy within his own party and NP was perhaps the only party having this feature. He regretted that some Senators had deceived Bizenjo when he was the joint candidate of Senate Chairman from opposition side in a no confidence move against incumbent Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

PML-N Senator Pervaiz Rasheed also apologised to Bizenjo and said that 14 Senators from the opposition benches had cheated him and didn’t vote for him in the secret balloting despite a commitment made to him by standing in the house.

Pastoonkhwa Milli Awami Party (PMAP) Senator Usman Khan Kakar said that NP leader had been active in politics since he was a student and was against the role of undemocratic forces within and outside the parliament PPP Senator A. Rehman Malik offered condolences to the Bizenjo family members and his party workers.

He said that veteran politician always played vital role for creating consensus on national issues and also contributed in changing lives of people of Balochistan.