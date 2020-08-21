Share:

ISLAMABAD-Nikki Sixx has pulled together an all-star group of artists for a new version of the 2016 SIXX: A.M. song “Maybe It’s Time” in support of National Recovery Month.

The Mötley Crüe bassist has roped in Slipknot’s Corey Taylor, Def Leppard vocalist Joe Elliott, Brantley Gilbert, Five Finger Death Punch singer Ivan Moody, Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash, AWOLNATION and Bad Wolves’ Tommy Vext for a song that will be part of a music industry-wide effort to draw attention to the opioid criss while raising funds for the recovery community.

The song’s release on Friday (Aug. 21) is timed to advance September’s National Recovery Month, which kicks off on Aug. 31 with International Overdose Awareness Day and runs through Sept. 30’s International Recovery Day. Sixx hatched the idea to re-record the track from SIXX: A.M.’s Vol. 2, Prayers for the Blessed album and to earmark all artist royalties to the Global Recovery Initiatives Foundation to support those in early recovery, with Better Noise Music making a matching contribution.

“I am proud to bring together these artists to help raise funds for the Global Recovery Initiative Foundation,” said Sixx in a statement. “The opioid epidemic did not go away when the pandemic came along. Just the opposite... those in early recovery became even more at risk than before so it’s more important now than ever to raise awareness and support them. I really believe that united we can make a difference and save lives.”

The industry initiative includes support from Live Nation, Ticketmaster, iHeart, Pandora, SiriusXM, Entercom and many others, with the song also slated to appear on the soundtrack for the upcoming Better Noise Films release about teen addiction, SNO BABIES, which will be out on VOD on Sept. 29; Better Noise Films’ share of the profits will also be donated to GRI.

“So, Nikki rang me to see if I’d lend a vocal to ‘Maybe It’s Time.’ After hearing the track for the first time in a while, I was reminded how good it is so I was in! It felt right, all around giving back to the much-needed Global Recovery Initiative,” said Elliott in a statement, with Vext adding, “Alcoholism and drug addiction are family diseases. They’re the only diseases that everyone is mad at and hurt if you have it. People don’t get upset at you if you get cancer. It’s because with addiction, it affects everyone whose life touches the sufferer.”

Slipknot’s Taylor called addiction a “real issue” that is “affecting young people more and more every year, so it’s very, very important for all of us to pitch in and do our part, especially some of us who have lived through it…those of us who have survived… it’s the least I can do.”