LAHORE - Religious scholars of different schools of thought Friday pledged to adopt a positive and moderate attitude in their sermons to avoid any sectarian conflict during Muharram.

They provided this assurance in a meeting of Ittehad Bain ul Muslimeen Committee chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at the CM office here.

The Ulema also promised to deliver sermons on the unity of Muslims and tolerance to avaoid any conflict among the Muslim sects. They also vowed to extend complete cooperation to the administration for maintenance of law & order, especially during Muharram-ul-Haram. Moreover, the meeting supported and appreciated the decision of the government of Pakistan about not recognising the state of Israel.

The participants acknowledged the role played by the religious community in creation and development of Pakistan. “The situation requires that religious communities and scholars must continue playing their leading role for maintaining sectarian harmony, national unity and maintenance of law & order in the society. We assure the nation, through the Punjab government, that the religious community is fully cognizant of the needs and requirements of national security and they will be standing like a solid rock with the nation in the time of need”, they observed.

Ulema of all schools of thought agreed that no Muslim should be hurt and they would strictly follow the policy of non-interference in religious beliefs of others.

It was highlighted in the meeting that the government and religious community aptly cooperated in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. The meeting decided that implementation of governmental SOPs would be ensured in Muharram-ul-Haram as well.

“We consider killings and terrorism in the name of religion strictly against Islam and strongly condemn it. Every such speech and writing will be avoided which could hurt any school of thought or could result in hostility. The services of Pakistan Army, Punjab police and other security agencies are praiseworthy for dealing with terrorism and we pay tributes to their bravery and valour. “, the uelam assured the meeting.

The also pledged to continue to play their vigorous role, along with the government, for the freedom of Indian Occupied Kashmir. They stressed that abrogation of the special status of Indian Occupied Kashmir, which was a globally recognized issue, highly condemnable.

“Pakistan is going through a sensitive phase of its history and we make a commitment to make it stronger by making Pakistan a citadel of peace and harmony and we also pray to Almighty Allah to protect our motherland and help succeed our efforts of promoting unity among the Muslims”, ulema further observed.

Addressing the participants, the CM accentuated that Muharram-ul-Haram reminded Muslims of the immortal sacrifice of Sayyid al-Shuhada Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) adding that His great sacrifice, as well as the reverence of this month, required unity among the Muslims.

“I thank Ulema for their cooperation during the campaign against coronavirus and the role of Ittehad Bain Ul Muslimeen Committee has been admirable for maintaining sectarian harmony in the province,” he remarked.

The CM said that the law & order situation remained satisfactory due to the governmental measures, cooperation by Ulema and positive role of media.

He said that Ittehad Bain Ul Muslimeen Committee was a representative forum of all schools of thought and such committees were also functional at the level of districts, tehsils, union councils and villages. He said that administration and security agencies would maintain close coordination with each other and senior police and administrative officers would personally monitor all the processions. Similarly, the law banning the weapons, loudspeakers, wall-chalking and airing and publication of sectarian material will be strictly implemented, he said, adding that the situation required unusual steps and the government had to foil the conspiracies of the enemy.

The participants extended their felicitations to the government for completing two years and added the PTI government had completed two years with astute understanding of issues. The Ittehad Bain Ul Muslimeen Committee also paid tributes to Prime Minister Imran Khan for not recognizing Israel and added the PTI government had projected the sentiments of the Muslims in a real manner by not recognizing Israel.

The meeting demanded effective legislation against projection of hateful material on social media and the Ulema hoped that implementation on corona SOPs would be ensured in processions and religious congregations.

Law minister Raja Basharat asserted that no one would be allowed to hatch any conspiracy to disturb peace. Auqaf Minister Syed Saeed ul Hassan Shah said that sectarian harmony would not only be maintained but would be further promoted. The meeting was attended by leading scholars of all schools of thought, heads of the Quran Board and Muttahida Ulema Board. Provincial ministers Hashim Dogar, Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, Ansar Majeed Niazi, Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan, Chief Secretary, IG Police and ACS (Home) also attended the meeting.

Governor, CM held meeting at Punjab House

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar met Governor Punjab Ch. Muhammad Sarwar at Punjab House Islamabad, in which, matters regarding development projects, administrative affairs and political situation came under discussion.

The chief minister informed Governor Punjab about the measures taken by Punjab government to maintain law and order during Moharram-ul-Haraam. Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Sardar Usman Buzdar, said that the opposition should wait for next general elections instead of creating hue and cry. They said that the government was determined to bring development and prosperity to the province. “We will thwart the negative politics of opposition,” they said.