ISLAMABAD-Utility Store Corporation (USC) in a statement said that USC is one of the largest tax payer entities and contributed Rs7.09 billion tax in national exchequer during July 2019 to May 2020. USC always procures commodities in compliance with Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules to ensure availability of ample supply of all food items at the Utility Stores, said a press release issued here.

USC, despite the spread of Covid-19 from January, 2020 to April, 2020 ensured availability of quality food items to the people in large quantity and successfully completed the Prime Minister’s Relief Package. The proof of improved performance is supported by facts as USC had monthly sales of Rs300 million in the previous government and now it has started selling more than Rs. 6 billion a month and the debt owed by the corporation has also been settled gradually. The Corporation also served 29.8 million households during the period from January-June, 2020. The stocks inventory of the Corporation has also increased from Rs5.6 billion as on June 30, 2018 to Rs15 billion as on May 30, 2020 whereas sale of the USC has increased from Rs9 billion in FY 2018-19 to Rs50.832 billion in FY 2019-20 and vendor’s liabilities are also decreased from Rs10.283 billion as on June 30, 2018 to Rs3.491 billion on June 30, 2020, it added.

Prime Minister has launched the Prime Minister’s Relief Package on January 8, 2020 and a special grant of Rs5 billion was provided for purchase of goods and Rs1 billion was granted in terms of subsidy to be delivered to common people. In the first phase of the Prime Minister’s Relief Package, the federal government announced subsidies on five basic food items namely sugar, ghee, flour, pulses and rice, which continued till April 17, 2020. The federal government has expanded the scope of the Prime Minister’s Relief Package during the month of Ramadan by announcing subsidy on 19 products including five basic items (Sugar, Wheat Flour, Ghee, Pulses and Rice). During the month of Ramadan, under the Ramadan Relief Package, USC achieved benchmark of Rs22 billion sales, ever highest in its history.

PTI led Government not only provided relief to the people through Ehsaas Program but also gave relief through USC by providing subsidy on staple food items. During FY 2017-18 Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan (USC) was a loss making entity as it had a total inventory of Rs5.64 billion in its warehouses and stores. With such a low level of inventory, USC was not able to achieve its break-even. The accumulated loss of the Corporation was Rs6.634 billion while vendors’ payments of worth Rs10.283b were payable.