Share:

KARACHI-Mayor Wasim Akhtar along with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Senior Deputy Convener Amir Khan and former provincial minister Syed Abdul Haseeb met with renowned religious scholar Allama Shehanshah Hussain Naqvi here on Friday, and assured him that like previous years local bodies (LBs) would fully facilitate people participating in processions during Muharram-ul-Haram.

Speaking on the occasion, the mayor said, “Inter-sectarian harmony and unity is need of the hour to foil evil designs of extremists. All civic institutions should perform duties so that the people could perform their religious obligation properly.”

He said that creation of a new district in the provincial capital was an injustice with people of the city, adding that his party would resist this move.

The mayor was of the view that the Sindh government wanted to divide the vote bank of the MQM-P. “This is not an administrative decision, but a political one which is aimed at politically benefitting the PPP,” he alleged.

Wasim said that MQM-P would take the matter to the court since it was of this view that this move was not in the larger interests of people of the city.

He complained the Sindh government had always raised hue and cry whenever it felt it had not been given sufficient funds by the Centre from the National Finance Commission, but it never talked about the Provincial Finance Commission.

“Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) is being used as an ATM by the Sindh government as on the one hand, people are dying for water, but on the other the tanker mafia is looting the citizens,” alleged the Mayor.

Wasim said that Karachi’s population was increasing day by day due to people’s migration from the rural areas, but there was no check on it. Allama Shahenshah Naqvi, on the occasion, proposed holding a public gathering after Muharram for discussing solutions to the issues confronting the port city.

He was of the view that creation of a new district in the provincial capital will further increase differences between people belonging to different communities. Wasim Akhtar said that getting the people of Karachi their rights was MQM-P’s top priority, and the party was doing all it could do for the purpose and will continue to do so. “Karachi is the backbone of the country’s economy and its problems should be resolved to put Pakistan on the path of prosperity,” he concluded.