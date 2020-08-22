Share:

ISLAMABAD - A 70-year-old woman was injured in unprovoked firing and shelling by the Indian army troops in Sabzkot Sector along the Line of Control (LoC), according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate on Friday. The Indian army troops targeted civil population and injured the woman in Khuli village, said the ISPR and added Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to the Indian firing by targeting the posts which initiated the fire.