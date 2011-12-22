U.S Ambassador in Kabul Ryan C. Crocker Thursday issued a clarification of the statement of Vice President Biden, who had stated that Taliban are not the enemy of the U.S.

“What the Vice President said was that the Taliban is not necessarily our enemy if they lay down arms and renounce violence, break ties with al Qaeda and accept Afghanistan's constitution, especially concerning women and minorities,” Ambassador Crocker said in a statement

"The Taliban has a choice: Continue to fight or join Afghan society by accepting those conditions," said Ambassador Crocker.