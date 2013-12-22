KARACHI (PR): Queens of haute couture in Pakistan, Sana Hashwani and Safinaz Muneer of Sana Safinaz recently launched their third retail outlet in the metropolitan at the Ocean Mall, Clifton. The store comprises of tantalizing prêt collection by Sana Safinaz.

The store gives an amazing view with formal attire lawn suits, jumpsuits and a variety of accessories which make the entire collection versatile. The “fantastic duo” already has two retail outlets in the city to cater to a larger segment of the society. The Ocean Mall outlet will be soon followed by their first ever retail outlet in Islamabad at the Centaurus Mall.

Established in 1989 Sana Safinaz is doing a great job in luxury prêt. A woman wearing Sana Safinaz is comfortable in her own skin; she is Feminine and Fashion Forward.

Their designs focus on a fusion of western and eastern sensibilities. Along with unique color schemes they maintain an innovative approach to their coats. On a creative level they draw creations from their inspirations and surroundings.

Sana Safinaz started twenty years ago with bridal collection and now has gone international.

Recognized as queens of haute couture in Pakistan and beyond, SanaSafinaz’s brand has long been synonymous with graceful, elegant, chic and eye appeasing styles. They have formed a forte for themselves in the fashion industry for their clothes ranging from intricately embellished bridals to refreshingly cool lawn prints for summer.

Famous Pakistani duo designers Sana Hashwani and Safinaz Munir of SanaSafinaz were crowned as the “Best International Designer of the year” at the fifth Annual Masala Awards in Dubai. Sana Safinaz has also won multiple awards in different categories at Lux Style Awards.

The event was attended by famous celebrities like Tapu Javeri,Sana Hashwani,Safinaz Muneer, Frieha Altaf, Farah Leghari , Ainnie Jaffery and many more. Ayesha Omer and Zeo Viccaji are the new brand Ambassador’s of Sana Safinaz. The model lineup included Fareena, Ekra, Mannal , Faiza Khan & Maria who were adorned with beautiful outfits by SanaSafinaz.

The event was managed by Catwalk Production and the PR of the event was handled by Catalyst PR & Marketing.