DASKA

A protest demonstration continued on Sunday against a Haj and Umra tour operator who has disappeared after receiving over 3,000 passports and plundering more than Rs270 million from the local people, offering them lucrative packages.

A number of affected people protested in Daska city for the second day against the agency owner. The protesters including women chanted slogans and urged the Federal Investigation Agency to ensure early arrest of Muhammad Ikram Mughal.

They said that the accused had been running a travel agency namely Nimra Travels for the last several years, offering the lucrative packages of Umra and Haj. In Daska, several women and other people were of the view that they found the travel agency locked when they reached there for collecting their air tickets on the scheduled dates given them for going to Saudi Arabia.

The affected people told the local police that the accused had fled away from the scene with more than 3,000 passports after extorting Rs270 million from the local people. The affectees were of the view that they had learnt that the accused had fled away abroad. The dozens of affected people also staged a sit-in in front of the travel agency lying closed there for the last several days. They urged the FIA to ensure early arrest of the accused for providing them with justice.

Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami Sialkot Secretary General District Mohsin Ikram Bhatti expressed grave concern over this fraud and urged the FIA to take stern legal action against the accused.

COLD, DENSE FOG: The Sialkot region remained in the grip of severe cold and dense fog forcing the people to stay inside. Fog blanketed all the urban and rural parts in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur, especially the far-off bordering areas along the Sialkot Working Boundary. As per the local officials of Sialkot MET office, the weather condition will persist for the next couple of days in Sialkot region.

SHORTAGE: The region was faced with the shortage of fodder, as the severe cold, dense fog and mist had badly affected the fodder crops in rural parts of Sialkot district. Farmers have been suffering great difficulties in arranging the fodder for their cattle. The local growers revealed that the persisting severe cold, dense foggy and misty weather had badly affected the fodder crops in the bordering villages here.