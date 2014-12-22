ISLAMABAD - The government is about to launch special incentives including employment opportunities for country’s youth to offset the political gains Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has made since August 14.

“The government is in full gear to bring about innovative schemes to allure the youth whom Imran Khan has used to maximum during his five-month political campaign against the government,” sources told The Nation Sunday.

According to the sources, number of schemes are being devised by the young leaders of the ruling PML-N and they are working day and night to bring them in black and white to the Prime Minister.

The sources said that main focus of these schemes would be on new employment opportunities through development projects including establishment of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The team assigned this task comprises MPs including Hamza Shabaz Sharif and Marvi Memon, Mariam Nawaz and some private sector professionals to come up with innovative ideas on how to mainstream youth of the country.

“Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has controlled the damage done by Imran Khan and his party, and now entire focus of the PML-N government is to create massive employment opportunities”, Marvi Memnon said.

She was of the view that the PM has persuaded the Chinese President to make his visit at the earliest so that the process of investment by the Chinese companies in Pakistan is accelerated.

Marvi who is chairman of the National Assembly Committee for Information, Broadcasting and Heritage and Chief Coordinator for the PM Youth Loan Programme was upbeat that the kind of development projects being initiated by the PML-N government would help create employment opportunities in the country.

She said Prime Minister Sharif and his government are in full gear to tackle major challenges including terrorism, peace and economic development as well as provision of maximum economic relief to the masses.

Listing down number initiatives taken by the Prime Minister and his government, Marvi said that it started with reduction of prices of petroleum products and power while plans are afoot to create more employment opportunities in the country. She hoped these initiatives of the government would bear fruit and will have long term positive impact on the lives of the poor in the country.

Supporting the view point of Marvi Memon, a senior government official privy to these developments said that the government is committed to bring about tangible change in the lives of poor through its people friendly policies.