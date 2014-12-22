KARACHI - A Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan operative involved in target killings was killed during an encounter with Rangers here on Sunday.

Amjad aka Sajjad Langra was killed when Rangers personnel on a tip-off conducted a raid at the militant hideout in Ittehad Town, Baldia Town.

The Ranger’s spokesperson said that being tipped off about the presence of huge cache of weapons and explosives to be used by the terrorists in a major terror activity, they conducted a raid. On seeing the Rangers team, the militants resorted to indiscriminate fire. Ranger’s personnel also fired back and during an exchange of fire, a militant was killed while one Rangers personnel also wounded.

The spokesperson said that the militant was the ring leader of TTP’s target killer squad. He was involved in numerous high profile terror acts in Karachi while a large quantity of explosives, detonators, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), grenades and weapons was also recovered.

Separately, Rangers also claimed to have apprehended eight militants during the ongoing targeted raids in parts of metropolis including Baldia Town and Gulshan-e-Bunair areas. The arrested militants belonged to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan-Sultanabad, Karachi, and weapons and explosives were also recovered from them.

In another raid, two suspects, Wasim Bashir and Farrukh Wakeel were arrested during a raid in Orangi Town by Pakistan Bazaar police. Police claimed to have recovered toxic liquor from their possession while cases were registered against them and further investigation was underway.