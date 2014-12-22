LAHORE - Six-star Saqib Khan Khakwani guided Allied Bank to thumping 9-2 victory over Master Paints in The Bank of Punjab Lahore Open Polo Championship 2014 main final played here at the Lahore Polo Club on Sunday.

In the first chukker, Saqib and Bilal Haye hit one goal each to make it 2-0 while Saqib hammered two and Usman Haye one to finish the the second chukker 5-0. In the third chukker, Master Paints showed some resistance and scored two goals both by Ahmed Ali Tiwana while Saqib and Usman added one goal each for the winners as the chukker ended 7-2. Saqib continued his sublime show as he smashed two more to complete his six-goal haul.

Head of Marketing Department Mrs Aliya Mawaz was chief guest at the main final and gave away trophy to the winning team. In the subsidiary final, Newage/Master Paints defeated Telenor Shahsawars by 5-2. One of the top player of the country Hissam Ali Haider was hero of the day as he slammed four goals for Newage/Master Paints while the reaming goal came from Adnan Jalil Azam. For the losers, Taimur Mawaz Khan and Nafees Barry hit one goal each.