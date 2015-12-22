LAHORE - A thirteen-year-old boy was found hanged from a rented house in Badami Bagh.

Police are investigating whether Muhammad Subhan committed suicide or he was murdered in a cold blood. The body was moved to the morgue for an autopsy.

Investigators said that the body was hanging from the ceiling fan as they reached the spot.

Resident of Data Nagar, Muhammad Sadiq told the police that his son was present in one of the three rooms when he had left for work in the morning. The police are investigating.