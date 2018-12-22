Share:

UCH SHARIF: As many as 20 persons including 12 students got injured in collision between a school bus and rickshaw here on Friday. According to rescue and police sources, a school bus, carrying more than 12 students, was on the way when near Rasool Bagh, it rammed into a rickshaw due to speeding. As a result 20 persons including 12 schoolchildren suffered serious injuries. The injured were rushed to nearby local hospital. According to hospital administration, condition of the rickshaw driver and two students is critical.–Online