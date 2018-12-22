Share:

SIALKOT - Deputy Commissioner Dr Syed Bilal Haider has announced the establishment of the country’s biggest ever monument at Sialkot in memory of Poet of the East Allama Iqbal and Faiz Ahmed Faiz, to pay homage to these sons of Sialkot here.

He stated this while addressing the participants of a special ceremony held at Govt Murray College Sialkot in connection with the birthday of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah (the father of the nation).

Principal Govt Murray College Prof Javed Akhtar Billah was also present on the occasion.

The DC urged the students to follow the golden principles of the father of the nation for development and prosperity, saying that the students are future of the nation and Quaid-e-Azam’s principles Unity, Faith and Discipline could lead them to serve the ountry in a better way in future.

He said that Muhammad Ali Jinnah gave a practical shape to Allama Iqbal’s dream to have a separate Islamic Welfare State namely Pakistan for the Muslims of the Indo-Pak Sub Continent.

Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner also attended an X-mass ceremony held at Chapel of Govt Murray College Sialkot here. On the occasion, he said that minorities have been play vital role in strengthening national economy and in promotion of prosperity.

He said that all minorities including the Christians have been enjoying complete religious freedom in the country and the government is ensuring the provision and protection of their basic rights.

The DC also distributed X-mass gifts among local Christians.