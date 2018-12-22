Share:

MULTAN - In order to facilitate Christian community, the district administration has decided to set up two special Christmas bazaars.

The bazaars will remain functional for next three days and they will be set up at Cantt. Church and Razabad Church. Sources said that the district administration has started making arrangements for setting up the bazaars. Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Malik told media that the motive behind setting up these bazaars is to facilitate Christians in celebrating upcoming event of Christmas. The district government sources revealed that the bazaars would remain functional till December 24 and all daily-use items and edibles would be available at cheaper rates.

The DC has appointed Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Arif Zia focal person for the bazaars and directed the organisers to set up swings and garments counters at the bazaars. Similarly, CCTV cameras and walkthrough gates will be installed for security purpose.

Meanwhile, the district administration has set up three makeshift shelter homes in Multan for homeless people.

The shelter homes will be established at General Bus Stand, Multan Railway Station and Qila Qasim Bagh. Sources said that the Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Malik had approved the proposal regarding shelter homes.

The homeless people living in these shelters will be given meals for free. The district administration has issued order for installation of tents at the three selected spots and all homeless people living on footpaths and in parks will be brought to these homes. Sources disclosed that the shelter homes will be made functional in ongoing week and arrangements will be made for the security of these homes.