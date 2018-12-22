Share:

Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Saturday has made public the documents of Pakistan Peoples Party's Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari's property in the United States on Twitter.

In his tweet, he also showed the latest property tax bills of 524 East 72 Street, Apartment 37F, New York, belonged to PPP leader.

Ali Zaidi said the bills of the property are all in the name of Asif Ali Zardari.