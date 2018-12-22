Share:

Police on Friday handed over the body of a doctor to her family. Dr Aroosha Noreen was working as PG doctor at the Gynae Ward of Jinnah Hospital in Lahore. The resident of Gujrat was also the student of post graduation at the Allama Iqbal Medical College. According to her family, Dr Noreen committed suicide for unknown reasons. The family also requested the police to hand them over the body without postmortem because they were no more interested in legal proceedings. Dr Noreen was recovered dead from the hostel room late Thursday.