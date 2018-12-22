Share:

Breast Cancer is one of the most fatal diseases in the world which gets grows in females. The month of October recognizes breast cancer and helps people become more aware and provides prevention methods. The pink ribbon in 1992 became the symbol of international breast cancer awareness. Breast Cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in women. In Pakistan each year 83,000 patients are diagnosed with it in which 40,000 patients die. 5 to 10 percent of breast cancer is hereditary but there are various ways to reduce the risk of it such as eating a healthy diet, exercising regularly and maintaining a healthy weight.

Furthermore, many women develop this disease due to unawareness and cultural norms which avert women from getting monthly tests and taking immediate care on time. I request the government to induce awareness campaigns about breast cancer .

ASIF MURAD,

Karachi, December 12.