KARACHI - The Civil Aviation Authority’s Board of Inquiry, which was constituted to conduct an inquiry into the collapse of a boarding bridge at the Islamabad International Airport (IIAP), has submitted its inquiry report to the CAA director general.

The director general approved the inquiry report and ordered immediate implementation on recommendations of the report. He directed to take prompt action as per contract agreement against the contractor of the boarding bridge M/s Adelte and rebuild the collapsed bridge without any cost to CAA. DG of CAA also issued directives to take strict disciplinary action against the CAA personnel responsible for this incident. The inquiry committee recommended in its report to extend the defect liability period of M/s Adelte for one year to remove all defects and shortcomings of its completed work at IIAP with its own resources. The committee also expressed its displeasure on the performance of design consultant M/s Project Management Consultant and proposed to take action against it as per agreement.

The committee recommended that boarding bridges of all airports of Pakistan should be inspected and their defects be removed immediately if any. The inquiry committee also recommended to stop the outsourcing of various services at airports and suggested to make direct regular recruitments in core areas for all types of work at airports. It may be recalled that a boarding bridge of Islamabad International Airport collapsed on October 9, 2018. The Director General CAA had constituted a seven members inquiry committee headed by Deputy Director General Airport Services of CAA which has submitted the report.

Minister visits CAA headquarters

Federal Minister for Privatization and Aviation Muhammad Mian Soomro on Friday visited the headquarters of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority.

Director General of Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (DGCAA) Hassan Baig and Additional Director General Air Vice Marshal Tanweer Ashraf Bhatti welcomed the minister. A detailed presentation on different functions of CAA including, air navigation, airport services, regulations, engineering, human resource management and finance was given to him by DG CAA speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister said that present government is fully committed to exercise austerity by avoiding unnecessary expenditures for saving government money. Therefore, it is bounden duty of every government organization to take all cost saving measures in every public spending.

He urged the management of CAA to further improve passengers’ facilitations at the airports and address the public complaints without any delay. “Passengers comfort and convenience should be our top priority if we really want to grow aviation business in the country”, he added. He further said that an advance mechanism should be introduced to receive feedback on airport services promptly to resolve any issue immediately. He asked the CAA management to create an ideal regulatory environment to attract more and more airlines start their operations in Pakistan. He directed the management of CAA to keep working hard for the growth of aviation sector for the ultimate speedy economic development of the country.

It may be mentioned here that Federal Minister for Privatization and Aviation is on his first visit to Karachi after taking over the portfolio of Aviation.