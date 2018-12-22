Share:

LAHORE - Alhamra Arts Council on Friday arranged a colourful cake cutting ceremony for Christian employees at Adbi Bethak Alhamra Art Centre.

Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan along with Alhamra Arts Council Executive Director Athar Ali Khan attended the event. They greeted Christians.

Addressing the ceremony, Chohan said there was no religious extremism in the country and Christians played an integral role in the Independence of Pakistan.

“Christmas gives us the lesson of unity, peace and love and the government will ensure the security and safety of all the non-Muslim events just like the Muslim events are protected, honored and cherished”, the minister assured.

Chohan congratulated Athar Ali Khan for setting a healthy tradition of celebrating events of the religious minorities. “This would go a long way in establishing a culture of religious tolerance, love and brotherhood”, he said. Speaking on the occasion Executive Director Alhamra Arts said that the Christian employees have been paid their pays in advance with an exclusive Christmas Eidi to make their Christmas more joyous. “Such events are only an opportunity to share joys of each other but also promote interfaith harmony at gross root level”, he observed.

Also, Fayaz-ul-Hassan attended a Christmas event held by the University of Lahore and expressed gratitude to the management for inviting him on that event. The Minister paid rich tributes to the university for rendering their valuable services in education and research. He said that our Christian brothers have supported the PTI mission envisioned by Imran Khan who is striving for removing sense of deprivation and alienation amongst minorities. The Minister was informed that a large number of foreign students as well as local students are studying in the university.

Earlier, the Minister also attended a function held by Iranian Khana-e-Farhang in the honor of Persian teachers and other experts. Iranian Consul-General Reza Naziri, DG Iranian Consul-General Rezai Fard, Speaker Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Haji Fida Muhammad Nashad and Persian teachers were also present on the occasion.

Cake cutting with PA staff

Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minority Affairs Aijaz Alam has said that special bazaars will be set up across the province in connection with Christmas celebrations, APP reported.

Addressing a cake-cutting ceremony with Punjab Assembly’s Christian Employees here on Friday, he said that all district administrations in the province had been instructed to make swift arrangements to set up Christmas Bazaars. He said that the Christian community equally sacrificed their lives to protect the national borders and protect the minorities across the country. Later, the minister met a delegation led by MPA Sadia Sohail to discuss various matters including shelter for homeless people, Child Protection Bill, further measures for women protection, etc.

Sadia Sohail said that there was no doubt that the PTI manifesto was welfare of the people. She said that entire nation was with the happiness of Christian community on their special event.

Also, a cake-cutting ceremony in connection with Christmas celebrations was held at Rescue 1122 Headquarters. Addressing the ceremony at Rescue Headquarters, PES Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer wished Happy Christmas to all Rescuers from Christian community in Pakistan on the festive occasion of Christmas. He said the teachings of all religions enlighten us to spread message of love and peace and defeat hatred and strife. He said that believing in Quran, all the Muslims across the world believe in the Prophet-hood of Jesus and Bible being the divine book.