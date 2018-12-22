Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday said foundation of ‘New Pakistan’ had been laid under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and they all had to move forward collectively to materialise this dream.

In ‘New Pakistan,’ he said, division between the poor and the rich would be bridged and the dream of change would be fulfilled with the establishment of a society which based on socio-economic justice and equality. It was the strong commitment of the PTI government, he added. He was talking to different delegations which called on him at the Chief Minister’s office.

The chief minister said, some reprobate persons were afraid of change but the fact was that outdated and obsolete system had not given anything to the people. “The archaic system will have to be totally transformed to improve the quality of life of the common man,” he added.

He reiterated that expectations of the general public would be fulfilled by improving the governance structure under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. “It is satisfying that country is moving towards bright future under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan,” he added.

He said, era of hollow slogans was over and pointed out that people were be fooled in the past with empty slogans. Contrary to it, he said, the PTI government had taken solid steps for public welfare in a short span of time because they believed in actions and did not rest upon claims. He said, Prime Minister Imran Khan had set a new example of simplicity and austerity.

Usman Buzdar said, resources were kept limited to only certain areas in the past by former rulers while the problems of the backward areas were ignored.

The chief minister said, the PTI government would provide necessary facilities to remote areas, adding he was personally supervising the development agenda of the province. Also, hundreds of citizens from different districts of the province met with Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Friday after the Jummah prayer.

The CM shook hands with the visitors and inquired about them. He asked the staff for providing immediate relief to the citizens adding that no leniency would be tolerated in this regard as public service is the important agenda of the government. The visitors were offered tea and biscuits who also took selfies with the Chief Minister.

CONDOLENCE

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the passing away of senior columnist Muqtada Mansoor. He has extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace.