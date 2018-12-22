Share:

Rawalpindi - Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Jodat Ayaz on Friday visited Command and Control Room of Metro Bus Service at Saddar. The commissioner also travelled on Metro Bus from Saddar to Liaquat Bagh station. He reviewed the subsidized charges at this occasion. The commissioner said that the government has taken revolutionary steps to raise the standard of living of common people and Metro Bus Service is a proof of it.

“This service provides economical, fast and good standard travelling facilities especially to the commuters who travel daily for studies or work,” he said. He added that the responsibility now lied both on the government department and the public to take care of such welfare projects. Jodat directed to rectify the petty issues of leakage and seepage being observed in different stations of Metro Bus Service. He said that all other issues including earthling of stations, installation of fencing, dripping, removing of wooden planks, replacement of tuff pavers and provision of fire-fighting equipment has been resolved. He also directed Metro Bus Authority to ensure that elevators and escalators at all stations are working properly.

Manager Operations Shumaila Mohsin, Assistant Manager Operations Muhammad Qasim, Assistant Manager Security Shaukat Ali and other concerned officials were also assisting the Commissioner during his visit.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division also went to Albayrak workshop at Liaquat Bagh and was briefed about various functions that are being undertaken within the premises. GM workshop Yasin Sivridastan explained to the Commissioner how the solid waste of the city is processed in the transfer station by maintaining all the SOPs. The Commissioner was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Tariq Salam; Manager Operations Metro Bus Service Shumaila; MD Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Dr Rizwan Ali Sherdil; Senior Manager Operations Albayrak Hussain Kartal; Senior Manager Operations RWMC, Dr Hamid Iqbal; GM Operations Albayrak, Murat ?engür; Manager Communications Albayrak Miss Aneela Suleman and Manager Communications RWMC Nasir Mir. The commissioner expressed his satisfaction over the performance of Albayrak and showed gratitude to the Turkish representatives to keep the city clean.

Albayrak also organized a cake-cutting ceremony in relation to Christmas to symbolize inter-faith harmony. It was aimed to recognize the work of sanitary workers as Albayrak considers them as a core part of the company.