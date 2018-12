Share:

The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has sealed 47 quackery outlets in different cities during the last two days. The PHC enforcement teams had closed down 10 each centres in Faisalabad and Dera Ghazi Khan, nine each in Rawalpindi and Mandi Bahauddin, four each in Kasur and Bhakkar. The teams visited 232 treatment centres, and found out that 69 shops of quacks had been turned into other businesses.