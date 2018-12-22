Share:

Front runners Borussia Dortmund returned to winnings ways after edging runners-up Borussia Monchengladbach on Jadon Sancho's winner at the curtain raiser of the 17th round in Bundesliga on Friday.

The "BVB" recovered from their unexpected loss to Fortuna Dusseldorf during the week and completed the first half of the campaign with a 2-1 victory over the "Foals" in the top clash.

From the starting whistle, Dortmund took control whereas Monchengladbach kept all their men behind the ball. Thus, it was a stiff piece of work for the hosts to find a gap in the visitor's defence .

Lucien Favre's men came to their first real chance with 20 minutes played when Marco Reus effort forced Monchengladbach's goalkeeper Yann Sommer into action.

However, the "Foals" staged a well-positioned defence , and Dortmund had to wait until the 42nd minute when Jadon Sancho opened the scoring from tight angle.

It remained a short-lived joy for Dortmund as Monchengladbach restored the parity against the run of the play as Danis Zakaria's delivery into the box allowed Christoph Kramer to head the equalizer in the dying seconds of the first half.

The hosts ensured a bright start into the second half after Marco Reus marked his 11th goal of the season following a through ball from Mario Goetze in the 54th minute.

Dortmund remained active and almost doubled their lead but Reus' free kick from 20 meters rattled only the woodwork with 65 minutes into the game.

Monchengladbach lacked in penetration but had the golden chance to grab a late draw as Ibrahima Traore's long-range effort hit only the outside of the post in the 75th minute.

With the result, Dortmund remain atop the standings with a nine-point advantage meanwhile Monchengladbach stay on the second placed .