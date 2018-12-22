Share:

PESHAWAR - The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations has distributed backyard poultry packages to 6,950 households in the tribal districts under the USAID, DFID, and CERF funded projects to enable the former displaced families meet their routine requirements and improve their economic condition at their doorstep.

According to a statement issued here on Friday, the project aimed to restore the livelihood of locals, and ensure food security of the returnees to tribal belt including Khyber, North Waziristan, South Waziristan, Orakzai, Kurram and Bajaur tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The beneficiaries were given crosses of the Rhode Island Red breed of chicken by FAO. This package was part of the rehabilitation efforts for households, especially women-headed families. Besides, an orientation on poultry management was also given to the people.

During the activity, deputy representative of the FAO Farrukh Toirov stated that one of the ways to improve food security in the rural areas was an easy access to protein rich food, and farming chicken was a good way to achieve that. He further added that it does not require a high level of financial investment to start and give good returns to the households.

In the release, it was stated that the package aims at helping the people generate an income to sustain themselves upon their return to their respective localities after normalcy in the region.

A large number of households in the tribal districts were completely or partially dependent on poultry to meet their day-to-day needs. Poultry rearing, egg production, and the meat generated from these packages will economically stabilise the families, especially female-led households.

In order to make it sustainable, the FAO will develop a value chain for poultry by establishing medium sized hatcheries of 4000-5000 eggs in each district. These hatcheries will collect fertile eggs from the beneficiaries, and then sell the day old chickens of specific breeds in the market, it stated. It was added the FAO was implementing livelihood interventions under the USAID, DFID, JICA and CERF funded projects.

These projects were aimed to restore the livelihood of poor people, ensure food security of the returned tribal families and have shifted from early recovery response to commercial and subsistence agriculture promotion in the tribal areas, where agricultural value chain will be developed based on these interventions.