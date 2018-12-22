Share:

NEW TORK - A group of employees of a Facebook subcontractor, who earlier complained about their working conditions, describing them as “frightening”, now reportedly faces the risk of unemployment for Christmas.

A group of 20 people with the Facebook subcontractor Filter Digital, who had previously called on their management to improve their terms of employment, was told that they need to either accept the company’s counter-offer or be prepared to lose their places, according to The Guardian.

“As we discussed in our meetings, the Facebook contract renews in January.

Therefore, for business planning purposes we need to hear from each of you regarding whether you wish to continue working for Filter on this engagement… If you do not return the signed offer letter by that time, we will assume you do not wish to continue your employment with Filter”, Filter Digital’s email to its employees reads. The situation regarding the employees of the Facebook subcontractor.