Genocide of Kashmiris in IOK testimony to Indian state terrorism: Gandapur

December 22, 2018

Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur says president's rule and genocide of innocent Kashmiris in the Occupied Kashmir are testimony to the fact of Indian state terrorism.

In a statement on Saturday, he said the president's rule is aimed at expediting the genocide of innocent people in the Occupied Kashmir.

Condemning the massacre of defenseless citizens in Pulwama, the Minister urged the international community to play its due role to stop the killing of innocent Kashmiris in the held valley.