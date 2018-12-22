Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Jawanan Chairman Mohammad Abdullah Gul said in a statement that he appreciates Prime Minister Imran Khan for making call to UN General Secretary Antonio Gutters and seeking his cooperation in probing atrocities and human rights violations committed by Indian troops in Occupied Kashmir.

He said that India is losing Kashmir and New Delhi must realize that there is only political solution to Kashmir issue. International community should pressurize India to stop brutalities in Indian occupied Kashmir. He said that the international community has kept criminal silence, but it does not mean that the world does not know about the worst human rights situation in the Held Valley.

The world must focus its attention towards resolving Kashmir dispute. Pakistan is determined to raise Kashmir issue at every international forum. Pakistan is ready to take bold decisions to grant Kashmiris their inalienable right to self-determination. India is habitual of imposing black laws to suppress indigenous freedom movement led by the people of Kashmir. India's war mongering attitude is based on false acquisitions and miscalculations.