PESHAWAR - Golden Boys advanced to the next round of Fazale Mehmood National Club Cricket Championship beating Malik Sports Junior at Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium on Friday. Batting first, Malik Sports Junior scored 141 with Rafaqat scoring 42 and Salahuddin 27. For Golden Boys, Hamza and Ayan claimed 3 wickets each and Asim and Zahid got one wicket apiece. In reply, Golden Boys chased the target in the 24.5 overs for the loss of 4 wickets. Aman Ullah slammed 70 studded with 7 fours and Rasool Jan made 19. In the second match, Arbab Niaz Club made 130 runs with Shafqat Pervez hitting 69. For Islamia Club, M Hassan, Sardar Khan, Faiz Ullah, Kashif took two wickets each. In reply, Islamia Club were bundled out for 94. Haris hit 27 and Inam Ullah 23. Abdul Rehman claimed four wickets.–APP