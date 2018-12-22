Share:

The government has decided to introduce 哲ational Youth Portal (NYP) for youths enabling them to file applications for their jobs therein.

The government while taking a vital step to rein in growing unemployment in the country has decided to introduce NYP. The youths will be able to send applications for jobs therein.

Special assistant to PM on youth, Muhammad Usman Dar said on Saturday in his statement that government has decided to introduce NYP to overcome growing unemployment in the country.

National Job Portal will serve as a data bank in connection with jobs for youths.