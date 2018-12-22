Share:

Sindh government has failed to give proper healthcare facilities to citizens and the government hospitals are made centers to torment poor patients and to devour healthcare budget, said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter general secretary and parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, here Saturday.

According to details, Haleem Adil Sheikh visited the house of a class -9 student in Surjani Town area of the city, who has been bed-ridden for two years due to hip bone fracture. The young student, Zahid Shah, was seriously injured when a dumper truck had hit him two years ago. He was not given proper treatment in government hospitals of the city and his parents had already sold all their meager assets for his treatment but still the boy is not fully recovered.

Haleem Adil visited his house, inquired about his health and on the behalf of Managing Director Baitul Mal Aaun Abass gave him financial assistance of Rs120,000. He also announced to provide all-out assistance for the treatment of the boy. Taking notice of disconnection of the Sui gas in their house due to non-payment of bill, Haleem Adil paid the bill and got the supply of gas resumed to their house.

Talking to media, Haleem Adil said it was sad that the boy was not given proper medical treatment even in the megacity of Karachi. He said due to corruption and mismanagement in government hospitals, poor patients are not getting proper medical assistance.

He said we will ensure not only proper medical education of this boy but also his education and other expenses. He said we are thankful to the MD of Baitul Mal for financial assistance to this family.

He said in Sindh province healthcare facilities are very poor and so many other patients are being tormented in the government hospital like young Zahid Shah. He said every year billions of rupees are issued in healthcare budget but it goes to the pockets of corruption mafia.

He said a large number of government hospitals in Sindh including Karachi are non-functional and are given death in these hospitals in the name of treatment. He said if proper treatment was given to young Zahid Shah he would have been walking on his legs. However, the injured boy Zahid Shah told the media that he is a student of Class-9. He said after his admission in school he was retruning home when a dumper truck hit him, breaking his hip-bone.

He said his parents took him to all government hospitals of Karachi, but they did not give him proper medical treatment and sent him back home after dressing his wounds. He said his parents are poor and they had already sold their meager household items to bear his treatment costs. He thanked the PTI leader for visiting his home and assisting his family.

However, Haleem Adil after completing his three-day tour of rural Sindh has already returned back to his constituency PS-99. On Saturday, he visited different areas of his constituency, met with people, listened to their problems and assured to resolve them.