Share:

Parliamentary Secretary for Railways and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Farrukh Habib has said that the government is making all-out efforts for resolving the problems of the people.

Addressing a ceremony in Faisalabad, he said the people of the country have mandated the PTI to serve and it will fulfill all its promises made with the masses.

Farrukh Habib said that many countries including China, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Malaysia have offered assistance to Pakistan in various sectors.

He said that a water plant with the capacity to supply 20 million gallon drinking water daily is being established at Jaranwala Road near Faisalabad.

He said two parking plazas would be constructed to address parking issues at eight bazars of Clock Tower in the city.