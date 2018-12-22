Share:

Punjab Information Minister Fayaz-ul-Hasan Chohan said on Saturday that the government will make an example of the corrupt element present in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

The provincial minister said in a public gathering that the Punjab government will present its 100 days performance before Prime Minister Imran Khan with honour. "The previous government's honeymoon period lasted over 100-day period."

Chohan said that the truth he speaks annoys cheaters and looters, who have named themselves, '18th and 19th amendments'.

He said that the politicians who were calling for accountability against each other have got united because they know they will soon be jailed for there financial malpractices.

"Nawaz told Shehbaz at the parliament's corridor to be not be played by Zardari," he claimed.