Share:

RAWALPINDI - Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, and Industries, Abdul Razzak Dawood has said that government is bringing reforms and has taken key initiatives to provide conducive environment for investment in the country.

Addressing 2nd All Pakistan Women Chambers Presidents Conference (APWCPC) at Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) on Friday, the advisor said women entrepreneurs play a significant role in the economic development of any country and in Pakistan the role of women entrepreneurs recently had assumed a high degree of importance for enhancing internal trades and boosting up exports and the resultant economic activities. He said government was focusing on socioeconomic empowerment of the women by encouraging women entrepreneurs in the field of business and commercial activities. He appreciated RCCI’s role in promoting business activities and providing a platform to women entrepreneurs to excel in their fields. He said expo centers will be established in different cities including Rawalpindi, Faisalabad Multan and Karachi. He said the proposed locations for said centers will be identified through chambers consultations. He also assured his full support and cooperation for establishing an expo center at old airport building which is one of the demands from RCCI. He also assured his assistance and cooperation to remove impediments in registration process for women chambers, releasing funds under Export Development Fund (EDF) and appointments of commercial counselors/attaché from business community and chambers.

Earlier, President RCCI Malik Shahid Saleem said women empowerment is imperative for the economic uplift of the country and women entrepreneurs must be promoted. The main purpose of this initiative was to provide women a platform to excel in the field of entrepreneurship, improve networking and consultation, he added. He said that more than 15 presidents of Women Chambers from all over Pakistan, Lahore Karachi, Mardan, Quetta, Multan, Bahwalpur, Peshawar, Islamabad etc, attended the two days summit. He also highlighted the key initiatives of RCCI in promoting business activities and entrepreneurship and said that Women Business Incubation Center (WBIC) is one of the examples.

Group leader, Sohail Altaf, former presidents, senior vice president Muhammad Badar Haroon, vice president fayyaz Qureshi, female member of the executive committee and a large number of women entrepreneurs were also present on the occasion.