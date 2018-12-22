Share:

The Legend of Maula Jatt has got its first teaser trailer and there’s only one word to describe it, stunning! The film, directed by Bilal Lashari, will hit screens on Eid-ul-Fitr 2019, and boasts a splendid cast of Humaima Malick, Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi.

The two-minute teaser has already set the internet on fire; with the actors, especially Humaima Malick who looks sharp as ever in black the moment she appears, giving just a hint of their acting prowess. It seems that Humaima is playing the female antagonist. Pulling out a villain is no joke but the Bol-famed actress, through her commitment and dedication, makes a convincingly dominant female lead.

Humaima is known for her effortless portrayal of out-of-the-box characters. She prefers a more challenging and physically demanding role, something that on most occasion have given her male leads a run for their money. Whether it’s the innocent Zainab in Shoaib Mansoo’s Bol or the troubled film star Umaima in the Shaan Shahid-starrer Arth – The Destination, Humaima has proven on both occasions that she is a force to be reckoned with in the industry.

For her role in The Legend of Maula Jatt, Humaima underwent a dramatic transformation, devoting much of her time and energy to accomplish the challenge that was put before her. And the hard work has finally paid off! Humaima will prove more than a challenge for her co-stars. Major acting accolades are coming her way.Her character looks in the film is loosely resembles Cleopetra, and Humaima perfectly channels the charm needed to woo Maula, played by Fawad Khan, as seen in the teaser.