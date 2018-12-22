Share:

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday dismissed the bail plea filed by known anchorperson Dr Shahid Masood who is imprisoned at Adiala Jail over charge of committing corruption as Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) managing director.

Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani announced the verdict a day after prosecution completed final arguments in the case involving financial wrongdoings.

Earlier, on November 23rd, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had arrested the Masood from court premises after his previous bail plea was had also been rejected.

The former PTV MD, who is currently behind the bars in Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, is accused of embezzlement of Rs 30.8 Million by awarding contract to a fake company for acquiring Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) media rights.

The contract in question had allegedly inflicted a loss of millions of rupees to the State media house.