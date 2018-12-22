Share:

Indian troops martyred six youth in Indian occupied Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday, the Kashmir Media Service reported.

The youth were killed during a cordon and search operation launched by the Indian troops, paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force and Special Operation Group in Arampora area of the district.

The authorities suspended mobile internet services after the killings.

Earlier this month a report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on the occasion of the World Human Rights Day, revealed Indian troops, in their unabated acts of state terrorism in occupied Kashmir, martyred 95,238 innocent Kashmiris, including 7,120 in custody, since January 1989 till date.

The report said that the troops molested or disgraced 11,107 women and damaged 109,191 residential houses and other structures during the period.

Indian troops and police subjected at least 8,000 people to custodial disappearance in that time.