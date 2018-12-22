Share:

Fawad Chaudhry, Minister for Information, lamented the difference in treatment of imprisoned 'rich and poor'.

The information minister took to Twitter and said, “If you are rich and powerful then in the broader interest of democracy, your house in the ministers’ colony will be declared a sub-jail. The green belt in front of your house will be made part of your bungalow in the name of security and you can do the government’s audit.”

Chaudhry added that if you are poor then even after death you will be handcuffed. “If you are poor then even after death you will be shackled to keep your soul from escaping and your body will be put on display," he said.

A day earlier, pictures of the body of former Sargodha University official Mian Javed went viral on social media with handcuffs still on and were severely criticised on social media. The NAB had arrested Javed earlier in October along with former Sargodha University vice-chancellor Dr Mohammad Akram Chaudhry and four other university officials.

According to the NAB, the suspects were accused of receiving millions in bribes for allowing third parties to establish illegal sub-campuses.

The house of the Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif located in the Ministers’ Enclave has been declared a sub-jail multiple times to detain him in connection with a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) case against him.

Further, in a response, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb criticised Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry’s tweet and said only he can do politics over bodies.

Taking a hit at Chaudhry’s tweet on the death of former Sargodha University official Mian Javed, Aurangzeb said, “Only Fawad Chaudhry can do politics over a body.”

“Such a statement regarding a person who left this world is the height of ill-mentality and apathy,” she added.

The PML-N leader further said, “They [government] are now showing haste to save themselves from public criticism on media.”