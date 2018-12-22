Share:

TEHRAN - The Iranian envoy to the UN on Friday said that all “illegal” foreign forces inside Syria should leave. “All foreign forces whose presence is not permitted by the Syrian government should leave the country,” Eshagh Al Habib said in a statement. He also urged the countries holding influence on the armed rebels in Syria to encourage them to end the fighting and join the political process. The right to determine the future of Syria belongs exclusively to Syrians themselves, the Iranian envoy noted. Al Habib’s remarks came two days after a White House announcement of its decision to withdraw US troops from Syria, citing a victory in the fight against Islamic State (IS) militants.