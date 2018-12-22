Share:

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has called for translating the existing relations between Pakistan and Jordan into enhanced cooperation in economy, trade and investment.

Talking to Jordanian Ambassador Ibrahim Almadani in Islamabad, he said we desire to further promote, diversify and strengthen all areas of bilateral cooperation for benefit of both the countries.

The minister said terrorism and extremism are common enemies and we should make concerted efforts for rooting out this menace.

Acknowledging the sacrifices of Pakistan in the war against terrorism, the Jordanian ambassador emphasized the need to further enhance cooperation in multiple areas between the two countries.