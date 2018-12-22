Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is fully prepared to give incentives to foreign investors to boost economic and trade activities in the province.

Adviser to Chief Minister on Industry and Trade Abdul Karim said this during a site visit to Rashaki economic zone along with a delegation of Chinese company China Road and Bridge Corporation here on Friday.

The delegation included officials of the Chinese embassy and Vice President of Chinese Foreign Research Centre Long Gooqiang. Talking to the delegation, the minister said that Rashaki economic zone would play an important role in changing fate of the region, adding the provincial government was taking all possible steps for boosting trade and business activities in the region. He said provincial government was committed to facilitating foreign investors and ensuring ease for business.

The Chinese delegation assured that Chinese company would make sure employment of local people in the economic zone and would setup industries to create more employment opportunities to locals.

The Deputy Manager of CRBC Company said local raw material would be utilised in the Rashaki economic zone to get maximum benefits.

At the end, the delegation appreciated hospitality and warm reception by local administration and provincial government.