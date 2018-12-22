Share:

LAHORE - EFU Life and FG Polo team qualified for the final of the Lahore Garrison Polo Championship 2018 after defeating their respective opponents in the crucial league matches played here at the Lahore Garrison Polo Club ground on Friday.

Edward Banner Eve was key contributor in EFU Life’s victory as he slammed in superb four goals while Raja Temur Nadeem also did splendid job by contributing a beautiful brace for the winning side. The only goal from the losing side was scored by Hissam Ali Hyder.

EFU had an impressive start with two back-to-back goals by Raja Temur Nadeem to attain 2-0 lead. Despite a number of attacks by both sides, no more goal was scored as the first chukker ended with EFU having 2-0 lead. The second chukker saw only goal coming from EFU through Edward when he converted a 60-yard penalty successfully to give 3-0 edge to his side.

In the third chukker, Hissam Ali Hyder struck a field goal for Newage/Diamond Paints to reduce the margin to 3-1. The fourth and last chukker saw total dominance of EFU team, who hammered a hat-trick of goals to take an unassailable 6-1 lead which remained intact till the end of the match and EFU emerged as winners and also booked berth in the final. Bilal Haye and Eulugio Celestino supervised the match as field umpires.

The second match was contested between FG Polo team and BBJ. FG team finished triumphant with a big margin of twenty goals to seven and half. This match was earlier led by FG team who had struck ten goals as against three and half of BBJ. The match was resumed from same score and FG team managed to add 10 more goals to take their total to 20 goals while BBJ could add only four goals as the final score of the match was 20-7½ in favour of FG team.

Hamza Mawaz Khan was hero of the day for FG team as he fired in fabulous five goals while his teammates Eulogio Celestino thwarted tremendous three goals and Mian Abbas Mukhtar contributed with a beautiful brace. From the losing side, Ahmed Zubair Butt hammered a hat-trick and Bilal Haye hit one but their efforts were futile in the end. Hissam Ali Hyder and Nicholas Maria Ruiz officiated the match as field umpires.