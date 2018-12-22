Share:

ISLAMABAD - The legal community Friday protested against recommendations of attorney general of Pakistan about judges rotation policy in the federal capital and demolition of chambers of lawyers at district courts.

They also held a protest rally and raised slogans in favour of their demands including transfer of judges of Islamabad in other districts and against the demolition of their chambers.

The lawyers of the federal capital strongly protested against the Capital Development Authority (CDA) operation against encroachments in F-8 Sector District Courts, Islamabad.

Earlier, the CDA with the help of police launched the operation last night in F-8 Katcheri and demolished illegal constructed chambers of lawyers in the District Courts.

Due to strike the litigants faced many problems as no hearing of their cases could be held. The lawyers protested over demolition of their chambers.

Talking to The Nation, Secretary General of Islamabad Bar Association Khurshid Ahmad Butt Advocate told that the members of IBA had serious reservations over the recommendations finalized by the chairman of a committee constituted by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in judges rotation case pending before it.

In this regard, he said that IBA had announced a complete strike on December 21. However, he alleged that the judge of district judiciary ordered to demolish their chambers to divert the attention from the real issue.

He also made it clear that the legal fraternity, in this connection, would continue its protest till the rotation of judges of Islamabad and the lawyers would not appear before the courts.