SHEIKHUPURA - Lesco officials were beaten up by villagers and then confined in an outhouse in village Marh Bhangawn here on Friday.

The Sub Division Sharqpur office was tipped off that dozens of villagers in the said village were stealing electricity after connecting wire with 11kv line.

As such the team led by the meter inspector Waqas went to the site. On reaching the team in the village to disconnect direct hooking, a group of villagers equipped with sticks and iron roads attacked the team. As a result MI Waqas and other personal including Riasat, Ashraf, Sadiq, Rafaqat, Sajid and Atif suffered injuries.

In Sialkot, the special surveillance teams of Gepco have caught red handed as many as 194 accused consumers in Sialkot district and 145 accused consumers in Narowal district while stealing electricity direct from the main cables of tempering their electrical meters, during the ongoing fresh campaign against power pilferage in both neighbouring Sialkot districts here.

Gepco senior officials said that the Gepco has submitted separate applications at the concerned police stations for the registration of separate cases against the said accused consumers for stealing electricity.