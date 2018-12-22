Share:

SIALKOT - Two youth Asad and Shazia committed suicide by swallowing poisonous pills upon the refusal of their parents about their love marriage in Daska City’s congested Gaga locality.

According to the local police, both of the boy and girl, having their ages between 19 to 20 years, were the true lovers to each other and wanted to marry, but their families refused for their love marriage. Upon this refusal, both Asad and his lover Shazia committed suicide by swallowing poisonous pills and both died there.

Later, both the deceased lovers were laid to rest in local graveyards amid sons and tears.A large number of the local people attended their funerals. Both of the mourning famlilies have also refused for any legal action by local police as well.