A man who climbed a mobile phone signal tower in Blue Area of the federal capital with a Pakistan flag in his hand and demanded that he be made the prime minister of the country was rescued on Saturday.

He also sought an audience with the prime minister during his negotiations with rescuers.

The man, who has not been identified, had claimed he can improve the country’s economic condition and repay debts within six months and thus should be the premier.

When asked to climb down, the man had said he will only speak to Prime Minister Imran Khan or DPO Sargodha.